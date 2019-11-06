The chance to sign-up for the Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance Program ends Friday.
The program is for families with children and senior citizens. Children's names will go on the Salvation Army's Angel Tree to ensure they get gifts for Christmas, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.
Applicants must bring a photo ID, identification for children, proof of residence in Boone County and proof of household income.
Remaining sign-ups for the program will be at 1108 W. Ash Street at the following dates and times:
- 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday
- 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday
- 9 a.m. to noon Friday
- 1 to 3 p.m. Friday