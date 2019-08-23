COLUMBIA — A tweet with video showing what appears to be someone throwing something at a downtown church prompted police to investigate a property damage report.
The tweet, posted by the @BarstoolMizzou account, shows people on a balcony at an apartment complex on Tenth Street. One of them appears to throw something toward Missouri United Methodist Church. Others comment about breaking a window.
WARNING: The video in the tweet contains strong language.
Coach Odom needs to save this man a scholarship 💣💣💣 pic.twitter.com/ZdGythBEr4— Barstool Mizzou (@BarstoolMizzou) August 22, 2019
"Thursday morning we came in to open the building and there was broken glass," Theressa Gilbreth of Missouri United Methodist Church said.
Gilbreth said the object the man threw was a beer bottle. She also said they do not have a repair estimate yet.
Brookside spokesman Jack Cardetti told KOMU the incident took place Wednesday evening and that suspects have been identified.
"We became aware of it (Thursday) and have evicted all three tenants of that apartment. The subject throwing the object in the video is not a Brookside resident but we believe is an MU student. We have turned all information over to the Columbia Police Department and would hope those involved are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Cardetti said.
"We just want to make sure that everyone knows we think this is isolated and it's not representative of our community," Gilbreth said. "And we love our neighbors, and we're just going to let the police handle it."
City spokesman Steve Sapp said police are aware of the tweet and are investigating.