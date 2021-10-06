No Columbia police officers will be charged in relation to an officer-involved shooting in March, according to a Wednesday statement from Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones.
The three officers were placed on administrative leave while Special Prosecutor, Callaway County Prosecutor Christopher Wilson determined if criminal charges were appropriate.
Following Wilson's investigation, he found that "the officers were acting lawfully in their use of deadly force" and that he does not intend to file any criminal charges against them.
Shots were fired on the evening of March 5, 2020 while officers were serving an arrest warrant for Curtis Haas at 1707 Sun Court. The 34-year-old was being charged with one count of child molestation. When officers attempted to arrest Haas, he barricaded himself in his home and fired on officers.
After a standoff that saw shots fired from both sides, as well as the arrival of a Columbia police SWAT team, officers broke into the suspect's home and found him deceased.
Upon entry, officers found furniture had been used to barricade the door and guns were placed throughout the home.