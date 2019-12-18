At least three shots were fired at an Ashland police officer Tuesday night.
Ashland Police Department Deputy Chief Terry Toalson told KOMU the incident occurred just after 11 p.m. on East Broadway.
The officer recognized someone with a warrant out for his arrest and tried to stop them, Toalson told KOMU. The suspect then shot at the officer before running away, Toalson said.
A second officer attempted to chase the suspect on foot, but lost sight of him, according to a post from the Ashland Police Department's Facebook page.
The officer did not sustain any injury, according to the Ashland Police Department's Facebook page.
The Ashland Police Department Facebook page said the suspect was wearing black clothing and a mask that covered his face.
The Ashland Police Department says anyone with information can contact the Boone County Joint Communications by calling 311.