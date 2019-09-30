New Haven Road, South Rock Quarry Road and South Sinclair Road will be overlaid with new asphalt this week.

Columbia Public Works crews will use a mill-and-overlay method to repave the roads. That involves cutting off the top of the pavement surface and putting new asphalt down, which allows for a flat and smooth road. The goal is to extend the life of the roadways for an additional six to 20 years, according to a city news release.

The work started Monday and will continue from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday.

The crews will repave New Haven Road between Lenoir Street to South Rolling Hills Road, South Rock Quarry between Grindstone Parkway and East Nifong Boulevard and South Sinclair Road from West Nifong Boulevard to 5550 S. Sinclair Road, Tuesday through Friday.

The streets will remain open while the work is being done, and vehicles will be assisted through work zones. Minor delays are expected. Drivers are asked to be careful and to use alternate routes if possible.

