Three winners from a pool of nine were announced this week at the conclusion of Columbia’s first Virtual Black Business Expo and Pitch Exposition.
Anthony Johnson, Lashunda Glasgow and Moriah Proctor were named the winners of the competition hosted by Cory Crosby’s Innovated Dreamz. The goal was to recognize entrepreneurs for their contributions to the city.
Johnson, first-place winner of $2,500, is owner of Columbia Supreme, which gives girls a chance to be on a basketball team.
“One of the things I am most proud of about Columbia Supreme is the diversity,” said Johnson, who coaches the team. “There’s kids from all walks of life that find things in common and are able to build a friendship.”
He also offers an entrepreneurship program that gives teen boys lessons in diversity, achievement and possibilities.
Winning was a “blessing,” Johnson said.
Glasgow took second place with a prize of $1,000. She is the founder of A Galaxy of Stars, which provides affordable child care.
As a teenage mother, Glasgow was told she had ruined her life and wasn’t going to amount to anything.
“Those words pushed me forward, and I graduated from Columbia College, became a self-published author and have always told my children to persevere,” she said.
Ultimately, she became a teacher’s aide at Rock Bridge High School, before deciding to start a day care center that grew from 10 to 76 kids.
Glasgow was born and raised in Columbia and said she was fortunate to have the exposure the business expo provided. She divided her prize money and gave half to her staff.
“I gave them all a card and told them how thankful I was for them,” she said.
Proctor started Proctor’s Provision, a home health agency, in September. A certified nursing assistant since she graduated from Hickman High School, she now concentrates her energies on home-based services after an illness or injury.
She said she is passionate about bringing attention to the older communities in Columbia.
“They need us, they need our support, they need that love, they need that help,” Proctor said. “They’re the ones a lot of people look over, and so it’s a passion deep down inside of me.”
COVID-19 has posed a problem for her to have continued home access for the elderly and assisted living communities.
“I’ve still been able to bring things with me, but it has definitely been harder,” she said.
She plans to use her third-place $500 prize money to fund a “pop-up shoppe” in communities that are most in need.
“It will have everything ready for them, from clothes to shoes to food to hygiene,” she said. “Eventually I want to have a van where the pop-up ‘shoppe’ will be mobile.”