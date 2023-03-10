COVID-19 case rates aren't reported as often as they once were. And, numbers that are available do not properly reflect reality, said Laura Morris, associate chief medical officer for ambulatory care at MU Health Care.
“Often, people are testing at home or simply not testing anymore,” Morris said. "Having home tests is very good and helpful, but it changed the way we can view the data that we have because none of those home tests are reported in a public way."
A total of 149 cases were recorded between March 2-7, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services included in its weekly report.
The Health Department previously reported COVID-19 data daily, then biweekly and now weekly.
"Once COVID-19 cases were not overwhelming to the health care system, fewer and fewer types of data were required to be reported, such as negative tests," said Ryan Sheehan, public information specialist for the Health Department.
Because there was less content to report, the Health Department aggregated all the data for weekly posts.
The Health Department also previously hosted vaccination clinics around the county — but not any more. Sheehan said they stopped hosting the clinics due to lack of demand and decreased interest, but they're still offering vaccinations by appointment.
People need to have completed the primary series of the vaccines and received the bivalent booster to be considered up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination, Morris said.
“(The booster) is slightly more helpful than the original version of the vaccines to prevent illnesses; it continues keeping people out of hospitals,” Morris said. “So, being vaccinated is still better than not being vaccinated.”
Morris anticipates seeing vaccinations follow a regular pattern, much like the seasonal flu vaccine. The flu vaccine is updated, manufactured and given about once a year to combat the respiratory season over the winter.
"It looks like staying up to date will mean getting a booster every fall along with your flu shot," Morris said.
As the virus develops and mutates, the common symptoms also change. The original symptoms of loss of taste and smell are not a key symptom that MU Health Care often sees among patients, Morris said.
Current COVID-19 symptoms are often upper respiratory, including sore throat, runny nose, cough and fever, Morris said. Headaches and body aches are still common symptoms, she added.
Although MU Health Care hospitals don’t experience large volumes of COVID-19-infected patients anymore, they still see and diagnose patients in clinics. The hospitalized patients tend to be older than 65 with other medical complications and chronic illnesses, Morris said.
Boone County's COVID-19 information hub has been unavailable due to vendor software issues for a few weeks, Sheehan said, and the Health Department does not know when the issues will be fixed.