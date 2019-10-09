Thursday’s thunderstorm forecast predicts 1 to 2 inches of rain will fall and that storms will continue through the evening. The chance of thunderstorms is 90% Thursday night, and winds could reach up to 29 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued a river flood warning Wednesday morning. The water level of the Missouri River at Jefferson City was measured at 25.4 feet as of Wednesday morning. Flood stage is at 23 feet.

A big cool down will follow on Friday with a high of 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are expected to end by Friday afternoon and clouds will decrease. The weather forecast calls for wind gusts up to 29 mph throughout the weekend.

  • I am an education reporter, studying magazine journalism. Reach me at erlcf7@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Public Safety and Health reporter, fall 2019 Studying magazine editing Reach me at mmodcg@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

