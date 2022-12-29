Thursday’s high temperature in Columbia set an all-time record for the date of Dec. 29.
Temperatures peaked at 73 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, which was 6 degrees higher than the previous record, set in 1984. That record was 67 degrees, said Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to cool over the next few days, moving down to the 40s on Friday and into the 50s over the weekend, said Matt Beckwith, chief meteorologist for KOMU 8.
“I wouldn’t say it’s shocking,” Beckwith said. “We have pretty big weather changes here in mid-Missouri.”
Thursday was notably warmer than days over the past few weeks. On Monday, temperatures ranged from 11 to 34 degrees, and on Dec. 23 the low temperature in Columbia dropped to minus 7.
Most years, the high temperature for Dec. 29 typically falls around 40 degrees, Walsh said.