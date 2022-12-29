Thursday’s high temperature in Columbia set an all-time record for the date of Dec. 29.

Temperatures peaked at 73 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, which was 6 degrees higher than the previous record, set in 1984. That record was 67 degrees, said Patrick Walsh, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, winter 2022. Studying investigative journalism and political science. Reach me at meiningers@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you