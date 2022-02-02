The Tiger Hotel has partnered with IHG Hotels and Resorts to rebrand as a voco hotel.
The hotel remains under local ownership by Glyn Laverick.
This is the fourth voco location, but its first in the Midwest.
The brand’s other locations include New York and New Orleans, with plans to expand to Chicago and Olympia, Washington.
“As a premium boutique hotel, the marriage of the voco brand and the Tiger Hotel was an obvious alliance, and one that proudly cements the brand’s presence in the Midwest,” said Gina LaBarre, regional vice president, Americas Upscale Brand Growth/voco Americas, in a news release.
Now called voco The Tiger Hotel, it is an easily recognizable fixture in Columbia. The hotel has gone under some renovations but maintains its 1920 character and bright red sign.
The partnership is intended to appeal to business travelers who are familiar with IHG Hotels and Resorts.
“For decades, The Tiger Hotel has been a landmark in Columbia and an example of true Missouri hospitality. We are proud to continue that legacy elevated by the incredible quality and hosted service of voco hotels under the trusted care of IHG Hotels & Resorts” Laverick said in the news release.
“The expressive design and premium touches paired with the unstuffy, laid-back voco brand spirit create a unique experience entirely new to the market, but with all the familiarity returning guests have come to appreciate from our hotel.”
voco The Tiger Hotel, 23 S. Eighth St., has 62 rooms. The original architecture has been kept intact, from the stone floors to the chandeliers.
“We are confident that voco The Tiger Hotel will deliver an upscale, dazzling experience mirroring the culture and vibrancy of the surrounding city,” LaBarre said.