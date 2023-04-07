Tiger Pantry is participating in the third annual SEC Food Fight, a competitive food drive against 11 other schools in the Southeastern Conference.
The tournament began on March 31 and will end Thursday. People are encouraged to donate non-perishables and hygiene products, where each dollar value equals one point in the competition.
Tiger Pantry Fundraising Coordinator Lauren Marino said different schools within the SEC host the fundraiser each year. This year, the tournament is hosted by Auburn University.
"We advertise it as a friendly competition, but the real winner is everyone," Marino said. "It gets more people involved and allows everybody to know about the pantry as well."
Marino said Tiger Pantry has a goal of reaching $1,000 worth of donations, but they are using this competition to get a sense of how much they can receive in the future. So far, they have about $300 in donations.
The winners of the competition will be announced next Friday.