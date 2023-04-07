Tiger Pantry is participating in the third annual SEC Food Fight, a competitive food drive against 11 other schools in the Southeastern Conference.

The tournament began on March 31 and will end Thursday. People are encouraged to donate non-perishables and hygiene products, where each dollar value equals one point in the competition.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you