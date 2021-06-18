Columbia city offices remained open Friday instead of closing for Juneteenth, which President Joe Biden declared a federal holiday on Thursday.
"The act was signed into law too late to close city offices to honor that holiday this year," John Glascock, Columbia's city manager, said in a news release Friday.
In the news release, Glascock said the city budget for fiscal year 2022 will allow city employees to have the holiday off, and city officers will be closed for Juneteenth next year.
"On June 19 this year, I hope all of us will take the time to celebrate," Glascock said, "but also to reflect on the meaning of the date and its historical legacy."