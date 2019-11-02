The Columbia Sports Fieldhouse at A. Perry Philips Park is in the final stages of construction before opening in mid-November.
The city's Parks and Recreation Department is already accepting reservations for use of the fieldhouse between Nov. 11 and Feb. 29, Recreation Services Manager Erika Coffman said.
Coffman also said the city will dedicate the fieldhouse during a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
Gabe Huffington, park services manager for the city, said the facility will have four hardwood courts. He also said there is a plan for a second phase that will add four more hardwood courts next to the building that will open this month. The city will seek voter approval of funding for that phase.
"We're serving a huge need for the city of Columbia," Huffington said.
Coffman said the new courts will be the first ones available to anyone in Columbia.
As for the existing sports venues, Coffman said the Activity & Recreation Center has two courts for members, and the Armory Sports Center has one dedicated to adult leagues.
People can play basketball, volleyball and pickleball at the fieldhouse, Coffman said.
Besides opening its doors to locals, the new sports facility will host basketball tournaments and other sports events, hopefully with players from other states, Coffman said.
"It is definitely going to draw some tourists into our community," Coffman said.
The cost to build the fieldhouse was about $5.5 million, according to previous Missourian reporting. Coffman said the final cost won't be known until it opens.
Huffington said the fieldhouse was expected to be done by spring 2019, but snowy weather last winter hindered construction workers, who couldn't pour concrete while the ground was frozen.
He said there were also some delays with the acquisition of materials and with scheduling subcontractors.
The fieldhouse will feature three sculptures designed and made by Columbia artist David Spear.
He has worked on the art since November 2017, when the Commission on Cultural Affairs picked him to provide it as part of the city's Percent for Art program. He hopes to have it finished soon.
Spear said the project required him to do new things, including a transition from painting to sculptures, the use of LED lights and Adobe Illustrator, and hiring another person to complete the artwork.
"It's opposite of all the other work that I've done," Spear said.
Spear proposed the designs in August 2018 and asked the public for feedback. Spear said he made "minor changes," such as adding parts and changing colors, to reflect the feedback.
"You feel lucky that people asked you to make stuff," Spear said. "It's more of a collaboration rather than an individual project."
Those who want to make individual reservations for courts in the fieldhouse can call the Parks and Recreation Department at 573-874-7612. For tournament reservations, call 573-874-7466.