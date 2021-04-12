Phil Steinhaus concluded a 15-year stint as CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority on March 31, capping an era of leadership during which he is credited for transforming the organization.
Steinhaus, a Columbia native, has made public service the focus of his career since graduating from MU. During his time as CEO of the housing authority, he altered the landscape of public housing in Columbia and changed the philosophy of the organization.
Since 2015, the housing authority has completed substantial renovations or construction of 597 public housing apartments in the city and has plans to renovate or replace 120 more. Steinhaus also fought to reduce crime in public housing communities and to give the people the housing authority serves an opportunity to escape the cycle of poverty.
“I think we’ve transformed the agency from just being a housing agency to be an agency that promotes and supports family self-sufficiency,” Steinhaus said.
To Steinhaus, it’s all about helping people take steps toward a better life, whether they be families, children, seniors or people with disabilities.
Bob Hutton, chair of the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, said Steinhaus is “so compassionate (with people who) need what the housing authority has to offer.”
Before taking the reins of the authority, Steinhaus spent 13 years as community services manager for the city of Columbia, building strong relationships with many local nonprofit organizations and funds. Since stepping into his role at the housing authority, he has used those relationships to forge cooperative efforts to attack poverty and other challenges that create barriers to affordable housing and self-sufficiency.
Jane Williams, co-founder of the Columbia chapter of the nonprofit Love Inc. — now called Love Columbia — as well as the group’s executive and program director, had nothing but praise for Steinhaus.
“Local social service leaders will miss his wit, wisdom and leadership, and the community at large will miss his innovative program development and persistent efforts to bring funding to Columbia,” she said.
Steinhaus’ passion for helping people started long before his time at the Columbia Housing Authority. His father, an associate minister at Missouri United Methodist Church, was very progressive in his ideals, especially regarding race relations. Steinhaus recalled that as a child, he had the opportunity to become acquainted with a diverse group of people who helped shape his enthusiasm for helping those from different backgrounds and all walks of life.
“One of my drivers is social justice and that I want to see everyone in our community succeed and remove barriers that have led to people not being successful, the people living in poverty,” Steinhaus said.
Through the years, Steinhaus has focused on getting beyond just putting a roof over people’s heads. He emphasized that ideal during a March 1 work session with the Columbia City Council, when Steinhaus made a pitch for a stronger partnership between the city and the housing authority.
“We’re not just about warehousing people in poverty,” he said. “We’re about helping people move up and out of poverty and connecting them either through partnerships or programs that we offer to help people to move up economically and socially.”
With the guidance and leadership of Steinhaus and his staff, many residents have come out of public housing to become independent homeowners. Robert Moses is walking proof of the authority’s success.
“He actually helped me realize that I had a chance,” Moses said of Steinhaus. “He gave me hope when there was none.”
“I’m blessed for just knowing the man,” Moses added. “It could’ve been anybody, not just me. Everybody that (has come) through that program is blessed.”
Steinhaus holds true to his philosophy that “if you give people the opportunity to make good choices, they are more likely to make good choices than bad choices.”
He has changed the culture of public housing to create environments where people can thrive an improve.
“Everybody wants to live in safe housing. They want to live in housing that’s well maintained, they want to feel like they can let their kids go out and play and it’s going to be safe for them to do so,” he said.
Hutton, at the City Council work session, noted that the housing authority hasn’t always had such a great reputation. Hutton is a former Third Ward councilperson.
“I don’t know if you recall, but many years ago when I was sitting where you are, the housing authority was not something we bragged about,” Hutton told the council, “and it has come a long way, and I think it’s something that the city can be very prideful of right now.”
Steinhaus has no plans to leave Columbia now that he’s retired. He hopes he’ll leave behind a legacy of hard work.
“I hope people remember I was somebody who was willing to roll up my sleeves, sit down at the table with others, put our resources together and try to figure out how we could make things better for people,” he said.