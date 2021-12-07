Growing up with Type 1 diabetes, Dylan Fansher was afraid her medical condition might cause serious problems when she went off to college.
Three years ago, she was given a lab retriever mix named Buddy, a dog that could be trained to smell changes in her saliva and alert her to a spike or drop in blood sugar.
For three months Fansher sent cotton swabs doused in her saliva to prepare the dog to detect a range of blood sugar levels. Her blood sugar levels must stay between 70 and 180 as a margin of safety, and Buddy can detect a change in blood sugar 30 minutes before her technology does.
He bumps Fansher’s hand to alert her to the danger.
“Having Buddy was kind of like a no-brainer,” said Fansher, a freshman from Kansas City.
“He actually alerted my mom one night,” she said. “I was going really, really low. Something probably would’ve happened if he hadn’t gone out, got to my mom, licked her face, got her awake and brought her into my room.”
Dogs can be trained to perform extraordinary roles in the service of those with a disability or medical condition. Perhaps the best-known is assisting someone who is visually impaired, a practice that was introduced to the United States after World War I.
Since then, the scope of a service dog’s abilities has expanded dramatically. Dogs can be trained to alert their owners to an impending seizure or allergic reaction.
They can decipher the cues when someone with PTSD or autism becomes overwhelmed. They can even warn an owner who is deaf to an approaching threat or emergency.
A 2019 study published in Experimental Biology documented cases where dogs were trained to sniff out cancer in blood samples with an astonishing 97% accuracy rate.
Dogs can be vital in helping their owners maintain safe, independent lives. They can be taught to open doors, move laundry from the washer to the dryer and help someone in a wheelchair pay a cashier.
They can keep someone steady while climbing stairs and prompt a reclusive owner to venture out in public.
“Service animals basically help a person live as close to how they could live if they didn’t have their disability,” said TerriAnn Tucker-Warhover, the director of Puppies with Purpose, a local organization that works with service dogs.
Generally, the best service dogs have a highly evolved sense of smell and a good work ethic. They must be calm and smart but also friendly. Labradors, golden retrievers, German shepherds and border collies are among the breeds that make excellent service dogs.
Training periods for service dogs can vary, depending on the task and the trainer, but one to two years is generally the norm. Training starts with basic commands and acclimating a dog to noise and other distractions. After that, the dog is taught more complicated tasks through practice and repetition.
At the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Tammy Hickman works with the resident service dog, Rhett, a black lab trained to calm children and adults with autism.
The dog is typically called upon to help when a child is being testing for autism and becomes overwhelmed.
“Sometimes we want to see the kids socially interact a little bit more,” Hickman said. “Or sometimes we might have a young child that’s not talking, that’s just delayed. Sometimes bringing the dog in will bring them out, and they’ll be more willing to show what their skills are.”
Other children are nonverbal or can’t focus on the testing, but as soon as Rhett enters the room and sits under the table, she said it’s like a switch flips.
“It’s like magic,” Hickman said.
The dog has been with the Thompson Center for six years and works with six handlers in the center, although Hickman has the most experience working with animals.
Rhett came to the Thompson Center when he was 2 and is now 8, with only two years left before he retires.
Hickman said the center is already looking for another dog to continue his work. Even the doctors appreciate Rhett’s presence, especially when they need a break and a calm presence.
“It’s nearly impossible to have a bad day with a dog in the office,” Hickman said.
Fansher came to MU this year to study clinical and diagnostic sciences with an emphasis in radiography. Buddy has not had an easy time adapting to the disruptions of a big college campus, she said, but so far she’s received mostly positive reactions to her dog.
“I actually had the best experience possible,” she said. “He sits under my desk, and people don’t really notice him until I’m walking with him.”
She’s had her fair share of people hesitant to believe she needs Buddy because of her diabetes, she said. But she also struggles to enlighten those who focus more on her disability and her dog rather than who she is as a person separate from Buddy.
“Everybody loves dogs, and I am so grateful that everybody loves Buddy,” Fansher said. “But sometimes it’s nice to just be by myself in the spotlight.”
Fansher doesn’t know if she will bring Buddy to MU next year when she moves into a sorority house, but points out that he has already made the campus more aware of the benefits of service dogs.
“So a big part of me is like, showing it off, and showing others that it’s OK to have one, even whenever you think it’s not that big of a deal.”