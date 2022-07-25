A Columbia man has been sentenced to four years in prison for felony resisting arrest after a Nov. 14 shooting outside Vibez Lounge that left five people injured and one dead.
Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge in June, and prosecutors Monday dismissed initial charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
In his plea, Nesbitt admitted to resisting arrest, saying he jumped out of a back window after police arrived at the front door of his home to arrest him on the shooting-related charges. After he jumped, Nesbitt remained lying on the ground until officers arrested him.
Referring to the original charges, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Spencer Smith told Judge Kevin Crane that an eye witness had identified Nesbitt in a photo lineup after the shooting. There was also evidence of gun powder residue on him.
However, Smith said he could not pursue the two charges because of the witness’ lack of cooperation with the prosecution.
Nesbitt’s attorney, Gerald Mueller, said his client admits to being at the club the evening of Nov. 14, but he denies any participation in the shooting.
Mueller argued that Nesbitt should receive five years of probation for resisting arrest, citing that Nesbitt had no prior felonies and a strong familial support system. The attorney also read excerpts from several character reference letters he characterized as “uniformly positive.”
Ultimately, Crane sided with the prosecution’s recommendation of four years in prison.
At around 3 a.m. Nov. 14, Columbia police officers responded to gunshots outside Vibez Lounge and saw two individuals engaging in gunfire before fleeing in opposite directions on North Fifth Street.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Police Chief Geoff Jones said one suspect, later identified as Quillian Jacob, fired a gun into a crowd of people as he ran and officers pursued him into a nearby alley before fatally shooting him.
Police identified Nesbitt as the second suspect in the “mass casualty event” and arrested him the afternoon of Nov. 14.