A Columbia man has been sentenced to four years in prison for felony resisting arrest after a Nov. 14 shooting outside Vibez Lounge that left five people injured and one dead.

Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge in June, and prosecutors Monday dismissed initial charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

