Together for '21: Missouri's rich culture and history on display during a bicentennial weekend

From Peace Park to the Missouri Theatre, the MU campus has been filled to the brim with Missourians celebrating the state's 200th birthday in Columbia this weekend.
Missouri was the 24th state to join the Union on Aug. 10, 1821, and the Together for '21 Fest highlighted the state's history with quilts, exhibits, murals and more. Here are some of the highlights so far from the weekend.
Visual arts
Three years ago painter Aaron Horrell picked up the local news paper in his hometown, Cape Girardeau, and saw a feature from the State Historical Society of Missouri searching for artists.
Saturday, Horrell and his partner, Barb Bailey, presented the Missouri Bicentennial Mural they designed for the Together for '21 Fest. The painting incorporated the work of 16,116 Missourians.
"It's almost a folk art piece," Horrell said. "We kept journals with everybody's name, age, job and where they live."
The mural depicts the state flag, decorated with symbols that Missourians hold dear. From the white hawthorn blossom, the state's floral emblem, to ice cream, the state's dessert, the bicentennial mural captures the past, present and future of culture in the state.
"This is something people can learn from," Horrell said. "It's an educational piece."
Those who helped create the mural represent 358 cities in Missouri, Horrell and Bailey said.
The bicentennial mural is on display in five separate panels in the Missouri State Capitol through Tuesday and will later be hung in the Harry S. Truman State Office Building in Jefferson City.
For those who want another visual experience, a virtual reality gallery exhibit called "Missouri — Heart of the Nation" was on display in the Lafferre Hall VR Lab at the MU College of Engineering.
Visitors put on headsets and experienced a museum holding a collection of more than 90 paintings Friday and Saturday.
Through a collaboration between the MU College of Engineering and the Museum of Art and Archeology, the paintings on display were commissioned in the 1940s by owners of St. Louis department store Vandervoort’s and highlight aspects of Missouri life.
After the Together for '21 Fest, the virtual reality exhibit will be available to the public in the Museum of Art and Archeology.
Performances from across the state
Missouri native and MU graduate Kathy Digges joined more than 50 people in Peace Park Friday to watch the Masters' Fiddling Jam Session.
"I came out because I'm a big supporter of the State Historical Society of Missouri," Digges said. "I love fiddling, and I thought this would be a good opportunity to listen to good music."
Digges' husband, Charlie, was on the board of the State Historical Society. Born in 1919, Charlie Digges died two years ago.
"He was Columbia born and bred," his wife said. "He lived 100 years of the 200, so that's a good reason to come out."
She was one of many music lovers who listened to a lively fiddling session by John P. Williams, Kenny Applebee, David Cavins and Amber Gaddy Friday afternoon.
On Saturday afternoon, a square dance demonstration from Missouri State Federation of Square and Round Dance Clubs filled the Missouri Theatre with lively music and entertainment. Square dancing was designated the official state dance in 1995.
Also on Saturday, Pablo Sanhueza and the Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra performed on the steps at north entrance of Jesse Hall. Sanhueza encouraged people to dance to the music throughout the concert.
One of the songs performed was a special bicentennial composition of "Bongo Beep" by Charlie Parker. Born in 1920, Parker was an influential jazz saxophonist from Kansas City.
Throughout the performance, bandleader Sanhueza asked the kids watching to participate.
"We work with the youth," Sanhueza said. "One of our main goals is to inspire the youth, especially from urban core, suburan and rural communities in Missouri."
Craft demonstrations
Continuing in the spirit of state history and culture, five blacksmiths demonstrated their craft in the parking lot of the State Historical Society on Saturday afternoon.
Each blacksmith worked at a forge building metalwork, explaining their processes and answering questions along the way. They also displayed their work on tables around the lot.
The five artisans are part of the Blacksmith Association of Missouri, which is dedicated to preserving the art. The event was set up through the Missouri Folk Arts Program, which supports living folk arts. Lisa Higgins, director of the program, decided to put the event together since many are unaware of the blacksmithing process.
"Bringing them out and showing others what they do is amazing," she said.
Amid art and cultural performances and demonstrations, visitors could also learn about their state's rocky beginnings. The Missouri Compromise was passed in 1820, admitting Missouri as a slave state and Maine as a free state. It was an attempt to maintain the balance of power in Congress between slave and free states.
Historian William S. Belko, executive director of the Missouri Humanities Council, said this crisis incited an intensive re-examination of the U.S. Constitution by Congress.
Belko covered this topic and more in his book talk Friday morning at the State Historical Society.
His book "Contesting the Constitution: Congress Debates the Missouri Crisis, 1819-1821" explores the heated debates around Missouri's entry into the Union.
The question they were debating, Belko said, was this: Does Congress have the power to stipulate laws for a territory before it can get a star on the U.S. flag?
"The Missouri admission crisis was a constitutional question at heart... and that's the reason why Congress debated," Belko said. "They are combing through the Constitution. Nearly every single article, section, clause, you name it, was about the Constitution."
From 2005 to 2014, Belko was an associate professor of history and the director of the graduate program in early American studies, according to his Missouri Humanities biography.
A native Missourian, Belko moved back to Missouri seven years ago and has no intention of leaving.
"We're not a flyover state," he said. "We're the heart of the country."