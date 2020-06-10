City of Columbia Public Works contractor Tarlton Construction will be resurfacing areas of the top floor of the 10th and Cherry Parking Garage beginning Thursday.

The top floor of the garage at 1000 Cherry St. will be closed to all traffic and parking during maintenance to allow the sealant to cure before being driven on.

To account for the loss of spaces, some hourly spaces will be designated as permit only.

Public parking will continue to be available during this time. Maintenance is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, weather permitting.

