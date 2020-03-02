Boone County, including some places in Columbia and the whole MU system will participate in a statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The drill will test all of the components of the Mass Alert and Warning System, which includes warning strobe lights and sirens on buildings across the MU campus, desktop notifications, text messages, social media posts and tornado warning sirens in city buildings, according to a press release from MU Police Department.
The lights will flash and the alarm will sound for 30 seconds in all MU buildings with the system, and a mass email will also be sent to MU email addresses, the email noted.
The department encourages Columbia residents to participate in the drill by seeking shelter in lower levels and interior rooms and staying away from windows and doors. The email reminded participants that elevators are safe to use during tornadoes, but priority should be given to those who need it.
This test is a cooperation between the Boone County/Columbia Office of Emergency Management and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.
In case of weather issues, the drill will be postponed to 10 a.m. March 5.