Columbia and Boone County are included in a tornado watch the National Weather Service in St. Louis issued Wednesday afternoon.

The watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes. It began at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday and was scheduled to remain in effect until 9 p.m.

Twenty-four counties in east and central Missouri are included in the watch. Those include Cole, Audrain, Callaway and Moniteau counties.

The weather service said strong convection in the atmosphere presents the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail. It said the primary threat would be to counties in eastern Missouri and southern Illinois as a front moves southeastward.

"A prolonged and dangerous heat wave" also is expected from Friday through Tuesday, with heat indices each day between 100 and 110 degrees.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections. You can reach me at swaffords@missouri.edu or at 573-884-5366.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.