Touch-a-Truck rolls back into Columbia — quietly

At the second Touch-a-Truck event at Cosmo Park, kids gleefully lined up to hop in the driver’s seat of Columbia’s Second Station fire truck, gathering next to the Lego sticker printed on the side.
Columbia Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event at Cosmopolitan Park on Wednesday. Touch-a-Truck welcomes sensitive children and children on the autism spectrum to a toned-down version of the popular annual Tons-of-Trucks. Over the years, organizers noticed a problem with exposing certain children to the loud noises and large crowds associated with the Tons-of-Trucks event.
“We started to notice that children simply weren’t having a good time. They were either too young, or on the spectrum,” Cassie Brandt, coordinator of Touch-a-Truck, said.
Young children are often sensitive to loud noises, and children on the spectrum can experience over-responsiveness, or hypersensitivity. When exposed to loud noise, hypersensitivity can lead to covering of ears, difficulty communicating, or overwhelming emotion and need to escape the situation. Feedback from the community helped the parks department move forward with Touch-a-Truck.
“We would get one to two Facebook messages each year, or people would just come to talk to us,” Brandt said.
The vehicle count is about an eighth of Tons-of-Trucks. There are a few dozen families instead of a few hundred. Sirens are off, lights are off and vehicle representatives are tasked with disabling the horns or any other equipment that may make noise.
“This one’s a lot quieter,” Greg Mabrey, sewer maintenance supervisor, said. “Everything’s disconnected so we don’t startle anybody.”
But that doesn’t mean visitors don’t get the full experience. The parks department coordinates with municipal services to provide all kinds of vehicles: a fire truck, a hazard truck, a dump truck, an ambulance, a crane truck, a recycling truck, a forklift, tractors and mowers assembled in Cosmo Park.
“We try to let the kids play with the trucks as much as possible without causing too much distraction, too much noise, too much flashing,” William Thompson, solid waste refuse collector, said. “You know, give everyone a chance to come and be comfortable checking out trucks.”
At Tons-of-Trucks in June, Mitch Gosney said his child, Isaac Gosney, 2, was uncomfortable.
“He wanted to be held and that kind of stuff, he just wasn’t a big fan of it,” Gosney said. “There’s much less kids here, which is nice.”