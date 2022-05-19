Dump trucks rumbled by and excavators scooped up materials Thursday afternoon as news organizations toured the construction site of the I-70 Rocheport bridge replacement project.
The project will construct two separate bridges, one for traffic going east and the other west, each having three lanes of traffic.
The new bridges, 10 feet apart, will replace the existing bridge by the project’s end in December 2024.
Brandi Baldwin, the Missouri Department of Transportation project’s director, said a key goal is to improve safety, and the new bridges are projected to reduce crashes by more than 50%.
Lunda Construction is working on the project with Parsons Transportation Group, Dan Brown & Associates and Hugh Zeng United. Mark Olsen, Lunda Construction’s project manager, said the bridge will limit crashes because of wider lane widths, larger lane shoulders and an added lane of traffic in each direction.
If one bridge temporarily closes for repairs, the open bridge could handle both directions of traffic since each bridge will be capable of handling four lanes of traffic, he said.
“Two separate bridges offer flexibility for taking care of repairs,” Olsen said.
Three large barges act as floating platforms that hold the project’s heavy cranes and give workers a stable place to work. On Wednesday workers could be seen drilling out a hole into the river and bedrock for one of the steel pipes that, when filled with concrete, will support the bridge.
Trucks were hauling large pieces of stone from a bluff on the east side of the river to use for bank reinforcement along the path of the new bridge.
The project faced a minor hurdle this winter when the Missouri River’s low water levels forced the barges out of the water. To solve this, Olsen said the project used innovative techniques like positioning cranes on the land.
Despite those issues, both Baldwin and Olsen said the project is on track, with both bridges set to be complete by the end of 2024.
Olsen noted that construction of the second bridge will move a little faster than the first because only one more set of support pipes will be needed to hold that bridge.
Baldwin said those working on the project value community engagement, and she invited the public to hear about the project’s progress at 9 a.m. Saturday at a Superintendent Talk on the Katy Trail near the bridge.
A trolley is available to take participants to the bridge from the Rocheport trail access point. To reserve a spot, participants can email rocheportbridge@modot.mo.gov.
According to MoDOT’s website, Superintendent Talks will be held every third Saturday of the month to share project updates with the community.