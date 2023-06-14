Cars will idle in traffic this weekend if drivers fail to look at alternative routes for I-70 as major changes take place on the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport.
Beginning around 7 p.m. Friday, the first cars will be directed onto the new westbound Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 bridge.
The Missouri Department of Transportation detailed the traffic impacts that will last through the weekend in a news release:
- Eastbound I-70 will narrow to one lane as traffic crosses and exits the existing Rocheport Bridge. Drivers will then be directed up and over the ramps at exit 115 and back onto I-70 eastbound into two lanes.
- Westbound I-70 will be narrowed to one lane as travelers approach Exit 115. Motorists will go over the on/off ramps and continue onto the newly constructed Rocheport Bridge, where they will be able to use both lanes.
Alternate routes for the I-70 bridge can be found online at https://traveler.modot.org/map/ and the map includes an option that displays traffic flow called real time traffic.
The eastbound traffic is anticipated to move to the new westbound bridge in late July, according to the news release.
Once the traffic has shifted to the new bridge, the demolition and construction of the new eastbound bridge can begin.
The original Rocheport bridge was built in 1960, but structural and safety concerns led to the state taking action with a replacement, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The previous article also stated that the $220 million Rocheport bridge replacement will result in two bridges in each direction and accommodate six lanes of traffic. It will have a larger shoulder width along both the median and outer edge.
Completion of the entire project is expected in late 2024.
The lane closures this weekend will also allow for demolition of the Route BB interchange (Exit 115) and construction of a new overpass, which is a part of the same contract as the Rocheport bridge.
The Route BB interchange was built in 1958 and was in poor condition, Marcia Johnson, MoDOT communications manager, said in a phone interview.
The news release detailed the traffic impacts on the Route BB interchange that begin Friday and last until late October:
- Eastbound traffic on I-70 will not be able to use Exit 115 to access Route BB.
- Route BB traffic will not be able to access eastbound I-70 at the overpass.
- A signed detour will be in place over Spur 240, U.S. 40 and Route J (Exit 117)