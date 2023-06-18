 Skip to main content
Traffic navigates diversions on I-70 Rocheport Bridge

Commuters traveling along I-70 navigate ongoing construction to the Missouri River Bridge

Commuters traveling along I-70 navigate ongoing construction to the Missouri River Bridge on Sunday near Rocheport. Westbound traffic was diverted onto the newly constructed bridge, while eastbound traffic remained on the existing bridge.

Cars traveling westbound on I-70 were among the first to drive along the bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport over the weekend.

The Missouri Department of Transportation shifted traffic onto the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Bridge, which required both directions of the interstate to drop to one lane at varying points.

Eastbound traffic will migrate to the new bridge in late July, according to a previous MoDOT news release.

