She spoke for the the trees, because the trees couldn't speak. Now, Sutu Forté and others who oppose the city's Shepard-to-Rollins trail will mourn them.
A news release from It's Our Wild Nature said Forté and others will gather at 1:45 p.m. Sunday to take part in a "Funeral for the Forests." The funeral procession will start near Clover's Natural Grocery off East Broadway and then embark on a mile-long walk to share their grief for the loss of trees.
After the city of Columbia approved the construction of a Shepard-to-Rollins trail connector, Forté spent eight days in a red oak as a protest. After Forté was removed from the tree, contractors cleared trees on Its Our Wild Nature property to make way for the project.
Black-clad participants in Saturday's demonstration will pass the Stephens Lake office building and cross a bridge onto the Moon Valley Trail, where they will mourn trees lost to that trail's construction in 2013.
Mourners will then continue to the cul-de-sac at Bluffdale Drive, where Forté and others will remember trees felled within It's Our Wild Nature's Columbia Wilderness Sanctuary and Natural School.
The event will feature songs and spoken-word reflections. Participants with limited mobility will proceed there in a motorcade with headlights and hazard lights.