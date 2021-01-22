Pam Johnson, a trailblazer for women in journalism, died Jan. 20 in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle with dementia.
Johnson held multiple different media executive and managing editor positions at a number of highly regarded publications.
She served as executive editor at the Arizona Republic and the Phoenix Gazette for 13 years before becoming the first director of the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute at the MU School of Journalism in 2004.
Early in her career, she worked at the Joplin Globe and then at the Binghamton Evening Press in New York. She then joined the copy desk of the Kansas City Times before becoming assistant managing editor of the Kansas City Star.
In 1982, Johnson received a Pulitzer Prize with a team of reporters from the Star and the Kansas City Times for their coverage of the Hyatt Hotel skywalk collapse.
A 1969 MU School of Journalism graduate, Johnson was awarded the Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service Journalism in 2000, an award given annually to outstanding journalists. She served as director of the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute until 2011.
"Her impact was wide and in many communities," said Randall Smith, the RJI endowed chair in business journalism at MU. "Her legacy will primarily be the people she helped lift up and the people she is going to lift up in the future."
"She had a good eye for talent, she was a great mentor and she was someone who not only had a sharp eye for a story, but also would do anything she could to help you solve problems," said Smith, who worked in the newsroom with Johnson at the Kansas City Star and Times.
He recalled that after he arrived at the MU Journalism School, she would stop by his office in the morning with a copy of the Star so he would know what was happening in the city.
Another member of the Journalism School faculty, Yong Volz, featured Johnson in project called "Herstory" that was sponsored by the Reynolds Journalism Institute.
"Herstory" featured the oral histories of 34 female journalists, diving into their challenges, struggles and triumphs within a historically male-dominated profession.
Instead of adopting a more assertive style as a leader, Johnson wanted to be herself, Volz said. She found her own way of demonstrating that there can be different types of leadership styles beyond what had been traditionally defined by men.
The current executive director of the Reynolds Journalism Institute, Randy Picht, said she "was always hoping to explore new ideas, and that’s really something that we can’t forget."
"She set a strong course in what we needed to do and what we continue to do at the institute," he said.
Pamela Jean Eliason was born Nov. 14, 1946, and grew up in Carthage, Missouri. She was a 1964 graduate of Carthage Senior High School and attended Joplin Junior College (now Missouri Southern State University) before enrolling in the Journalism School at MU. She had three children, Brad, Sheila and Matthew.
Matthew Johnson said about his mother that "she cared about every single person she met. She was so genuine and so authentic, and she championed for people to be better than they knew they could be."
He also described the love his mother had for the School of Journalism and the time she spent there.
"She loved Mizzou and the School of Journalism," he said. It held many fond memories for her, and finishing her career at the Reynolds Journalism Institute was "a dream come true."
A scholarship in her honor has been established to support women and journalists of color.
The Pam Johnson Journalism Scholarship acknowledges her legacy by recognizing her leadership in the media industry and her role in securing the future of the Reynolds Journalism Institute as its founding director.