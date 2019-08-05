Bicyclists participating in the 10th annual Boone Dawdle won't have to worry about detours or flooding Saturday when they set off for the festival down the MKT and Katy trails.
“There was flooding that caused damage on the (MKT) trail west of Scott Blvd in an area called the ‘Florea Loop,’ but fortunately the county was able to address the issues in that area and there will be no detours for Boone Dawdlers this weekend,” Camellia Cosgray, Boone Dawdle managing director, said in an email Monday.
The festival, a fundraiser for True/False Film Festival, takes place on the trails between Columbia and Rocheport, with planned stops featuring live music along the way.
For more information on the festival, visit the True/False Film Festival website.
The waters that damaged portions of the MKT Trail also caused flooding in Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area to the south.
The conservation area, located along the Missouri River south of McBaine, reopened Thursday after being closed for two months. On May 23, water flowed over the top of the Eagle Bluffs levees, damaging roads.
In the conservation area, sections of a hiking trail and two roads near the river are still closed.