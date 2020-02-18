Storm spotter training is being offered Thursday for those interested in learning how to spot dangerous weather patterns.
Through the training, individuals will learn how to alert themselves and others to approaching severe weather such as thunderstorms, lightning and tornadoes. Participants will also learn how they can enhance watches and warnings issued by the National Weather Service by providing local real-time weather conditions to the St. Louis office.
The training by the National Weather Service St. Louis office is being jointly hosted by the Boone County Office of Emergency Management and MU.
The training is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 214 at Memorial Student Union, 518 Hitt St., Columbia.
The training is free and open to the public. Participants must be at least 16 years of age unless accompanied by an adult. Registration for the event is not required.
This is the fourth year Boone County Office of Emergency Management has partnered with the National Weather Service St. Louis to deliver the training.
For additional information, contact Elizabeth Thompson at EThompson@boonecountymo.org or (573) 554-7900.