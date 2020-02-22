The ACLU Trans Community Teach-in was packed with information and emotion Saturday night as the LGBT community gathered to address 15 anti-LGBT bills currently moving through the state legislature.
Elliot Barber, a member of Mid-Missouri’s ACLU Trans Leadership Table, said the event was meant to be instructive as well as a call for action.
“This is sort of a bringing everyone in the room together so we can work on these things,” Barber said. “We can give people their next steps of what actions they can take to help.”
The event focused on five of the 15 anti-LGBT bills that Barber said posed more of an immediate threat. The big issues were adoption discrimination measures, health care bans on transgender youth, student group discrimination allowances, bills censoring instruction about gender identity and sexuality in schools, and restrictions on transgender athletes. ACLU members asked the audience to sign up to testify Tuesday at hearings about transgender athlete regulations and college student group discrimination.
Jay-Marie Hill, a statewide trans justice organizer, and Barber told the room the legislature wants to hear personal testimonies.
Cathy Serino said she shares her story frequently, testifying whenever she can. However, she said most people don’t have this ability; that’s why recruiting as many people as possible is so important.
“Events like this help expand the pool of people that can come testify so that every time there’s a hearing, it’ll be a packed room,” she said.
The goal, Hill said, is to empower people. This was the case for Olive Mitchell and Bec Hodge.
“I’ve seen the list of the bills, but I just feel like it’s hard to stay in the loop,” Mitchell said. After the event, though, they said they felt they understood the issues and what they could do about them.
For Fin Crowder and Emery Wakefield, the most important part of the evening was the sense of community this fight created.
“It’s good to be able to create a sense of family and strength together,” Wakefield said, “so we can rally against people who are taking away our rights.”