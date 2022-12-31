Despite the new year, trash and recycling pick-up in Columbia will not be disrupted on Jan. 2.
According to a press release from the city of Columbia, the weekly scheduled pick-up of household trash and recycling will proceed as normal.
However, the city's bioreactor landfill will be closed Jan. 2 in observance of the holiday.
The city is also beginning to pick up Christmas trees and offered information on how residents can dispose of them.
Those with natural Christmas trees can leave them on their curbs for pickup until Jan. 31. The trees will not count as bulky items during the month.
Residents can also drop off trees at the yard waste drop-off centers.
