Despite the new year, trash and recycling pick-up in Columbia will not be disrupted on Jan. 2.

According to a press release from the city of Columbia, the weekly scheduled pick-up of household trash and recycling will proceed as normal.

  • Winter 2022-23 city and county government correspondent.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

