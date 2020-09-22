The City of Columbia Sanitary Sewer Utility will close portions of North Garth Avenue and South Ann Street this week, according to a city news release.
North Garth Avenue between West Worley Street and Noble Court will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to line two existing sanitary sewer mains.
South Ann Street between East Broadway and Anthony Street will be closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday while sewer utility crews repair a sanitary sewer main.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Ameren Missouri plans to repair a leak on a gas main under the street pavement of East Walnut Street causing a lane closure of the eastbound lane between North Garth Avenue and North First Street.
Two-way traffic will be maintained utilizing temporary traffic control and flaggers. The work associated with the closure is scheduled to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.