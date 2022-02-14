Traveling trunks with science materials about saving the pallid sturgeon are coming to Columbia Public Schools.
Missouri River Relief has put together the trunks for fourth-grade students and older. .
Each trunk holds a model replica of the pallid sturgeon, fossils from the Missouri River watershed, magnifying glasses, miniature dam building materials, a Secchi disk and more.
The program is free, including all materials provided, according to a news release from Missouri River Relief.
Four lessons cover the management and recovery of the endangered pallid sturgeon population: discovering the Missouri River; structure and behaviors of the pallid sturgeon; forces shaping the decline of the species and scientific arguments for managing the sturgeon.
The program is offered year round for educators in Missouri and is based on state and national curriculum standards. From March through May, public schools teachers in Columbia also have an option to request a visit from the program.
Each trunk can be picked up at the Missouri River Relief office in Columbia or dropped off to an interested school within 30 miles of Columbia. The trunk may be reserved for up to four weeks.
After completing the four lesson plans, teachers and students will receive a Missouri River Scientist certificate.
"We want to give educators the tools to explore the Missouri River independently and to encourage excitement in their learners about these important river topics, " said Kristen Schulte, education drector for Missouri River Relief, in the news release.
To request a traveling trunk, go to the Missouri River Relief website.