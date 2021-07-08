Environmental activist Sutu Forté made headlines in the fall of 2019 when she camped out in a red oak tree to protest the construction of the Shepard to Rollins trail connector.
After a week in the tree, Forté was forcibly removed by Columbia Fire Department and then arrested by the Columbia Police Department for first-degree trespassing, the Missourian has reported.
Later this month, Forté will stand before Judge Kimberly Shaw and a jury of her peers to determine if she is guilty. The charge is a class B misdemeanor under Missouri statute. If found guilty, the maximum sentencing would be up to 6 months in jail and a $500 fine.
Forté and her attorney, Dan Viets, appeared in person at the Boone County Courthouse Thursday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing. There will be one more pre-trial hearing before Forté’s jury trial because prosecuting attorney Lindsay Henderson failed to file pre-trial motions. Forté, Viets and Henderson will meet again July 15 at 1:15 p.m. to argue motions before the judge.
Forté’s day in court is set for July 22 in the Boone County Courthouse at 9 a.m.