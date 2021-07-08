Sutu Forte talks to people from a Red Oak

Sutu Forté talks to people from the top of a red oak Oct. 29, 2019, near the site of the Shepard to Rollins Trail. Forté ascended into the tree at 11 p.m. Oct. 28 and vowed to stay until the city made a plan to save the mature trees it planned to cut down.

 Zhihan Huang/Missourian

Environmental activist Sutu Forté made headlines in the fall of 2019 when she camped out in a red oak tree to protest the construction of the Shepard to Rollins trail connector.

After a week in the tree, Forté was forcibly removed by Columbia Fire Department and then arrested by the Columbia Police Department for first-degree trespassing, the Missourian has reported.

Later this month, Forté will stand before Judge Kimberly Shaw and a jury of her peers to determine if she is guilty. The charge is a class B misdemeanor under Missouri statute. If found guilty, the maximum sentencing would be up to 6 months in jail and a $500 fine.

Forté and her attorney, Dan Viets, appeared in person at the Boone County Courthouse Thursday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing. There will be one more pre-trial hearing before Forté’s jury trial because prosecuting attorney Lindsay Henderson failed to file pre-trial motions. Forté, Viets and Henderson will meet again July 15 at 1:15 p.m. to argue motions before the judge.

Forté’s day in court is set for July 22 in the Boone County Courthouse at 9 a.m.

