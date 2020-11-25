Shelter Insurance is hosting its 55th annual tree lighting ceremony

Shelter Insurance is hosting its 55th annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday December 3, 2020. The image above shows the route people will be able to take to see the tree since COVID-19 prevents the insurance group from holding an in-person lighting this year.

 Courtesy of Shelter Insurance

The 55th annual tree lighting ceremony at Columbia's Shelter Insurance headquarters will be a drive-thru affair this year.

Shelter is adapting this year's event to health and safety precautions recommended by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, according to a news release.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the company's corporate headquarters, 1817 W. Broadway.

Guests won't be able to gather around the tree this year. Instead, they're invited to drive through and admire the tree that is annually lit where the Shelter Insurance fountain is featured during warm weather.

Vehicles will enter Shelter Gardens from Ash Street and be directed by the headquarters building. Santa Claus will wave at drivers and passengers as they pass by the tree.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a community reporter and first-year journalism grad student at Mizzou. I am have an interest in magazine editing and features writing.

Recommended for you