The 55th annual tree lighting ceremony at Columbia's Shelter Insurance headquarters will be a drive-thru affair this year.
Shelter is adapting this year's event to health and safety precautions recommended by the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, according to a news release.
The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the company's corporate headquarters, 1817 W. Broadway.
Guests won't be able to gather around the tree this year. Instead, they're invited to drive through and admire the tree that is annually lit where the Shelter Insurance fountain is featured during warm weather.
Vehicles will enter Shelter Gardens from Ash Street and be directed by the headquarters building. Santa Claus will wave at drivers and passengers as they pass by the tree.