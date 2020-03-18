Intermittent lane closures will occur next week on Rock Quarry Road between Stags Way and Capen Park Drive as the city trims dead tree limbs in the right of way.
Minor traffic delays are possible.
Work will begin at 7 a.m. Monday and is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.
Arthur Ratliff Tree and Stump Removal, contractor for the City of Columbia Public Works and Community Development departments, will use flaggers to assist motorists through the work zone and maintain two-way traffic.
Motorists are urged to watch for workers in the roadway, obey the directions of flaggers and be prepared to slow down or stop.
Motorists and others are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible and to use caution in the work zone.