Columbia Utilities Director David Sorrell met steep opposition from Mayor Brian Treece after Sorrell proposed raising utility rates at Monday’s pre-council work session.
The meeting centered around the Columbia City Council’s preliminary discussions of the city’s fiscal 2020-21 budget.
One of the budget priorities put forth by City Manager John Glascock was the need for the city to move away from funding utility maintenance with bonds. Instead, Glascock suggested using day-to-day operational funds to pay for maintenance projects.
In order to fund that switch and increase revenue, Sorrell suggested raising water, electric, sewer and solid waste rates.
Under the proposed plan, water rates would increase an additional 5.5% on top of the 3% increase implemented as a result of a June 2019 bond issue. This increase would generate approximately $1.4 million in additional revenue for maintenance projects.
Electric rates would increase by 4% and sewer and stormwater rates would increase by 6%, under the plan. There would also be a 7% increase in landfill rates and a 10% increase in commercial and residential waste pick-up rates.
Only the 7% landfill rate increase would go into effect with the new fiscal budget in October. The other increases would begin in January 2021.
Treece made it clear he did not want to raise rates for any Columbia residents, many of whom are struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are a lot of families hanging on by a thread, and I would hate to pull that thread even tighter,” Treece said.
Treece also reiterated his desire for a citywide performance audit to identify areas of improvement within the city’s budget.
“I am not going to support any rate increase until I get (an audit),” he said.
Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala expressed support for an audit conducted by a private company, and Glascock said the cost should be manageable.
The discussion highlighted Treece and other council members’ differing philosophies regarding short- versus long-term planning for the city.
Treece and Fifth Ward Councilman Matt Pitzer, who also expressed reluctance toward increasing rates, did not want to cause Columbia residents short-term financial stress by raising rates and thereby increasing their immediate financial burden. Sorrell and Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp supported raising rates now because it could benefit the city in the future by making it less reliant on bond funding.
“It’s a little bit short-term pain but ultimately moves us toward a more rational system, and is going to save us money in the long run,” Trapp said.
Skala acknowledged the debate that comes with raising rates and said he did not think the council was ready to make a decision yet.
“I certainly hear the mayor in terms of how things are tight and you do not want to strain anybody more than that,” Skala said. “On the other hand you do not want to cause any long-lasting pain either.”
The council also discussed how much of the city’s extra $16.5 million in unrestricted reserves it would be comfortable spending, potential solutions to the city’s trash collection problem and declining sales tax revenue.