Mayor Brian Treece told a local group Friday that serving as mayor during a pandemic should be counted like "dog years."
"It's felt more like seven years that we've been dealing with this pandemic ... . What seemed like weeks between us doing something and the state of Missouri doing something ended up being days," Treece said.
Treece joined the Boone County Muleskinners and reflected on how the COVID-19 pandemic affected his job as mayor and his ability to lead the city. Treece has served as mayor for five years, first elected in 2016 and reelected in 2019.
"It's our community that needs to be thanked for following the advice and guidance of our public health professionals," Treece said. "This job, my job, our job, would have been much harder if we did not feel like we had the support of our community."
Toward the end of the meeting, on behalf of someone unable to attend, Muleskinners' co-president David Mallory questioned Treece on the status of "virtual participation in business and commission meetings" for citizens that would rather not attend in person.
"We still have a participatory democracy. We make decisions in a public setting, in a public building, under the protections of Missouri Sunshine Law," Treece said. The state of emergency in place allowed for some leeway, but the city had to quickly adapt to offer virtual settings, he said.
Despite the city's transition to virtual options, Treece noted he has "some concerns ... about virtual meetings in a public setting."
"Are we doing this for the convenience of the public or the convenience of the elected official?" he asked.
"It's hard to find a software program that completely meets the requirements of Missouri Sunshine Law ... and the Americans with Disabilities Act," Treece added, "As someone who has to run that meeting, I've got a lot going on for me. We're not running a talk show here; we're running a public meeting."
Treece clarified that he doesn't "want to discourage public input, but we also don't (want to) elevate one type of public input over another."
The full presentation can be watched on the Muleskinners' Youtube Channel.
