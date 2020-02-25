The Columbia Chamber of Commerce honored Mayor Brian Treece, along with members of the City Council and public servants for Boone County, at its annual Civic Appreciation Breakfast on Tuesday morning at the Stoney Creek Inn. It also outlined its agenda for local governance in the coming year.
The event celebrated the past year’s economic successes, such as securing money to replace the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport and for the expansion of Columbia Regional Airport.
The chamber’s agenda for 2020 includes support for increased public infrastructure spending in utilities and transportation. It also supports continued improvements at the airport. The chamber said it wants the City Council to make its meetings more effective and to follow through on things the voters approve through ballot issues.
In his address to members of the chamber and representatives of local government, Treece touted the “unprecedented growth” of Columbia’s economy, but he conceded the city must continue working to ensure economic opportunities for everyone.
In Boone County, income inequality has dropped slightly in recent years, but the top 20% of income earners still have more than 16 times the amount of those in the bottom 20%, according to Federal Reserve data.
Local governments have limited control over many of the mechanisms that impact low-income residents. Local governments, for example, can’t raise the minimum wage in Missouri because of a 2017 law passed by the Republican legislature. Missouri voters approved an increase in the minimum wage in 2018.
The Columbia City Council raised the minimum wage for permanent city of Columbia workers to $15 an hour as part of the budget for fiscal 2019, but the council is legally barred from increasing wages for everyone.
The bridge and airport projects that drew praise at the breakfast will bring federal spending to Boone County at a time when revenue from sales taxes, which makes up 68% of the city budget, has been limited by increased online sales.
Treece has proposed taxing online sales in an effort to curb lost sales tax revenue. The city has been lobbying the Missouri General Assembly to authorize such sales taxes in the wake of the federal Wayfair ruling.
Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp, who did not attend the breakfast, said he supports a measured increase in property taxes to create a more stable stream of revenue for the city, in addition to taxing online sales.
Third Ward Councilman Karl Skala echoed Trapp.
“I tend to support small increases in property taxes, depending on what they’re for,” Skala, who also missed the breakfast, said. “For things like public safety, I think property tax ballot initiatives are more likely to get passed.”
Sales tax, which is applied to everyone, is considered a form of regressive taxation, meaning it impacts lower income people more. But in Columbia, a large percentage is also paid by non-residents who come as tourists or to shop. Property taxes are only applied to those who own land, buildings or personal property.
Much of Columbia’s business community fought a proposed 30-cent property tax increase for police and firefighters that appeared on the ballot in November 2014.
Skala said while he thinks the measure could have passed with a smaller proposed increase, there is still a disconnect between the needs of the business community and the community at large.
“We have to pick our battles (with the state),” Skala said. “When the city grows, we have to meet that growth (by providing more public services), but state and federal funding have declined as local spending increases.
“The (chamber) can pick and choose their customers, but we have to serve everyone.”