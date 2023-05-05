Japanese Breakfast, Salt-N-Peppa and Robert Cray will be headlining Treeline Music Festival this October.
The three other headliners will be announced at a later date.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Japanese Breakfast, Salt-N-Peppa and Robert Cray will be headlining Treeline Music Festival this October.
The three other headliners will be announced at a later date.
The festival changed its name in February to reflect the organization's efforts to branch out into different genres of music, Tracy Lane, co-owner and co-producer of Treeline Music Festival, told the Missourian.
"As we continue to curate artist lineups that branch out to include more genres of music, we intentionally chose a new name for our event that reflects our commitment to growth," she said.
According to a press release, the new name pays tribute to Stephens Lake Park - the festival's location since 2013 - and American roots music.
It will be all three artists' first time headlining the festival.
Hip-hop duo Salt-N-Peppa are one of the best-selling rap acts of all time, having sold over 15 million records. They are known as the "First Ladies of Rap."
Japanese Breakfast is an indie-pop group headed by musician and author Michelle Zauner. The group garnered two nominations at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Best Alternative Music Album for "Jubilee" and Best New Artist.
Robert Cray is a blues guitarist who has won five Grammys. In 2011, he was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame.
The festival will take place from Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 in Stephens Lake Park. Passes are available to purchase here.
City/county government reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at emfynx@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Public Life editor
573-884-5366
swaffords@missouri.edu