On Dec. 15, 2014, Marcia Green awoke to find her living room in flames.
“I really thought I was going to die,” Green testified Wednesday in the the first day of the hearing in an arson trial that alleges a Columbia businessman of hiring a person to set fire to her home.
Mehrdad Fotoohighiam is on trial for first-degree arson. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and attempted murder in the first degree. He is accused of paying an employee $500 to start the fire.
The prosecution’s opening statements recounted the saga that led to Fotoohighiam’s day in court Wednesday, beginning with his alleged payment to James Hall, the employee, and moving through the SWAT raid on his house that would place him in jail.
Fotoohighiam hid in his attic before surrendering himself to authorities in June 2015, said Philip Groenweghe, an attorney for the state. The standoff lasted over eight hours, according to previous Missourian reporting. Once in jail, Fotoohighiam solicited fellow prisoners and his employees to funnel money to Hall, said the state’s counsel.
One of those prisoners, Louis Spano, would later find himself in Fotoohighiam’s employ as well. In his position as a sales representative under Fotoohighiam, Spano was asked to procure a false affidavit from Jennifer Wilson, a witness for the prosecution, according to the state’s opening argument. Fotoohighiam’s goal was to produce numerous false affidavits in order to mislead prosecutors and complicate the case against him, said the state.
The defense’s opening statement attacked the credibility of various witnesses, as well as the quality of the investigative work conducted by the fire marshal and police. Scott Rosenblum, Fotoohighiam’s attorney, said that this inquiry was a “completely botched investigation,” pointing to potential evidence that had not been investigated and an insufficient record of Hall’s appearance, which had been cited in Fotoohighiam’s probable cause statement as corroboration of another witness’s claims.
Fotoohighiam allegedly offered money to two people to kill Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris, who was overseeing the arson case at the time, but that trial date is yet to be set.
He is the owner of ETI, a Columbia-based engineering company, which does business nationally and internationally, according to its website.
Fotoohighiam, who has spent nearly three years in the Boone County Jail, sat before a jury on Wednesday. He previously posted a $5 million cash bond that was ultimately revoked.
The Columbia businessman is a dual citizen of the United States and Iran and once left the U.S. for approximately eight years to avoid a lawsuit, according to the probable cause statement.
Two people testified Wednesday: retired Columbia Deputy Fire Marshal Tim Bach and Marcia Green, who was inside her residence at the time the fire was set.
Bach, who led the fire investigation, took the stand first. His testimony called up his initial investigation after arriving on the scene and his subsequent interviews with Green.
The trailer home had “extensive” heat and smoke damage to its west side and the adjoining porch was charred, Bach explained. A shed that was connected to the home by a roof was also damaged. Green’s bedroom was so badly burned that only the metal of the home remained. The front, east side of the home sustained “minimal” damage.
Bach said his team identified that the fire originated at the west side of the trailer, where they found traces of gasoline and heavy petroleum distillate, a fire accelerant. Investigators examined burn patterns, conducted interviews and ruled out an accidental origin, he said.
During the investigation, Bach said he spoke with Green while she was being treated by paramedics for wounds to the back of her hands. The two also spoke when he visited Green for a second interview while she was being treated at University Hospital.
“She told me she went to the door and opened it,” Bach said in his testimony. “My initial thought is that when she burned her hands, she got radiant burns from down the hallway.”
Bach explained that radiant burns happen when heat radiates to other objects.
“It’s like opening an oven with a blast of heat, but the heat is three to four times greater,” he said.
In his testimony, Bach said Green awoke to a noise on her roof that sounded like “running animals.” He said she got out of bed, saw a small flame that was six inches from the door. Bach then said Green closed the door, called 911 and reopened the door and saw that the flames had reached four to five feet high.
Rosenblum asked Bach whether the fire was six inches from her bedroom or the back door. Bach said that he believed she meant the bedroom door.
Rosenblum asked Bach if “flashing” could be a cause for the burns on the back of Green’s hands. Flashing occurs when flame ignites an accelerant. Bach responded that wounds of those types could be sustained from flashing.
During the investigation, Bach found a gas can nearby the shed, which investigators did not send off to test for accelerants.
“In my opinion, it’s where it belonged,” Bach said, adding he did not believe it was a “lapse” on his behalf.
Marcia Green, who was 67 years old at the time of the fire, testified second. She was woken up by a loud noise and opened up her bedroom door. After realizing a small fire was in her living room, she shut the door and called 911. Green told the jury that the phone call did not go through.
She attempted to call 911 a second time but, before she could completely redial the number, her lights went out. Until her escape from the trailer, she navigated her burning home without any source of light besides flames.
Green dropped her phone after the lights went out. She then opened the door that led to her living room again seeing “a wall of fire that had spread from wall to wall, ceiling to floor.”
She described the heat she was feeling as “like being in an oven that was on high,” before shutting the door again.
Green told the jury that after that she debated giving up and letting the fire get to her, she ultimately put on her shoes and kick out a window that she then exited head-first.
The courtroom saw pictures of the burns Green sustained during the fire. She alleged that they came from her curtains near her window, but she also told the jury the curtains were in fact not on fire.
This inconsistency was one of several points that defense attorney Scott Rosenblum used to attempt discredit Green as a witness saying that her story had changed several times during the investigation.
The trial is expected to last until at least next week, according to the judge. Fotoohighiam remains in the custody of the Boone County Jail.