An 18-year-old charged in the deaths of a woman and an 11-year-old girl during an argument over fireworks in 2020 is expected to go on trial in April.
The prosecution took up the case Monday against Iseah Jackson in Boone County Circuit Court, declaring the state ready for a jury trial that will be scheduled around availability of the attorneys.
Samuel Baker, the public defender assigned to Jackson’s case, said he believes the trial will take three days. Baker told presiding Judge Brouck Jacobs that he is waiting to depose another witness in preparation for Jackson’s defense.
Jackson was 16 in July 2020 when neighbors on Volunteer Drive and Grace Lane began arguing while shooting off fireworks. Weapons were drawn, and Tara Knedler, 38, a mother of five, and the 11-year-old were killed.
Three others involved in the dispute were injured and treated for gunshot wounds.
Jackson was arrested and charged as an adult with two counts of second-degree murder.
A witness who identified Jackson said neighbors initially tried to “defuse” the situation, according to the probable cause statement. The witness told police Jackson raised an AR-15 rifle and fired at the group before neighbors fired back.
Afterward, Jackson was interviewed by police with his mother and an officer for juveniles present. He told police he saw two men with handguns and didn’t know who shot first, but he did remember firing his rifle.
In the wake of the shooting, representatives of Columbia Police, Columbia Fire, Boone Hospital Center, MU Health Care and Boone County Joint Communications analyzed the roles of first responders dispatched during the incident.
A breakdown in communication reportedly caused a delay in medical response at the scene.
About a week after the shooting, the city, MU Health Care and Boone Hospital Center released a joint statement saying they reviewed radio traffic from the shooting and it was apparent communication among first responders was unclear. The agencies listed a number of procedures they hoped to improve to better coordinate response.
Jackson has been held without bail in Boone County Jail since he was charged in February. His next hearing will take place Feb. 14.