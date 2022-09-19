A 37-year-old man will stand trial in April for a shooting death that happened in November 2021, a 13th Circuit Court judge determined Monday.
The defendant, Mark Alan Achterberg, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the deadly shooting of Justin Stidham, who was found bleeding but still alive at 5900 N. Kent Drive on the afternoon of Nov. 8.
Body cameras captured Stidham identifying Achterberg as his shooter two separate times, according to probable cause statements.
Stidham was taken to University Hospital by emergency medical services where he died.
The defendant reportedly wanted vengeance against Stidham for stealing his truck, a neighbor told authorities.
"I will shoot him, not figuratively but literally," Achterberg allegedly said the day before the shooting.
After a warrant was issued for his arrest, Achterberg fled to Creston, Iowa, where he was found and arrested.
Judge Jeff Harris has allocated four days for a jury trial next spring.