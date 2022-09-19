A 37-year-old man will stand trial in April for a shooting death that happened in November 2021, a 13th Circuit Court judge determined Monday.

The defendant, Mark Alan Achterberg, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action following the deadly shooting of Justin Stidham, who was found bleeding but still alive at 5900 N. Kent Drive on the afternoon of Nov. 8.

