A four-day trial has been set for April in a Tennessee courtroom to determine whether the son of a long-time Rock Bridge High School administrator killed him last year.
Micah McElmurry is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Mike Woods, a Rock Bridge home school communicator, who died in May 2022 at a rest stop in Tennessee.
If there are no delays, the trial for McElmurry will take place April 29 to May 2 in Jasper, Tennessee, west of Chattanooga.
McElmurry, 31, has been in the Marion County, Tennessee, jail without bond since he was arrested May 27, 2022.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Woods was found that same day in a bathroom at the Interstate 24 eastbound rest area near the Tennessee-Georgia border.
McElmurry and Woods, 55, had reportedly been traveling to a family wedding. McElmurry's home address is in Decatur, Illinois, and when he was taken into custody, investigators found a revolver in his possession.
Woods was a Chicago native who moved to Columbia as a teenager to live with his grandmother. He was a 1984 graduate of Rock Bridge High School and earned a bachelor's degree from Columbia College in 1995 in criminal justice and administration. He spent 27 years working for the Columbia Public Schools.
McElmurry's trial will be held before Judge Justin C. Angel, a circuit court judge for Tennessee's 12th Judicial District.