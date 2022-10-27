Razor blades in apples, broken glass in chocolates, drugs in gummies.
Urban legends around tainted Halloween candy resurface every year, adding another layer of concern to the spooky holiday.
They typically provoke fears around two inflammatory themes — danger to children and contaminated food.
Although these legends have been thoroughly disproved, they endure. They typically revolve around persistent fears and manifest in candy contamination rumors. Researchers have examined multiple candy tampering reports through the years and found that none caused any serious harm.
Legends begin
Accusations of candy tampering can be traced to the 1950s, became popular in the 1970s, spiked in the ‘80s and since then have adapted to different cultural anxieties through the years.
Virginia Muller, an MU teaching professor of English who teaches an American folklore class, remembers taking the stories seriously as a child growing up in the 1970s.
When she was 8, Muller was trick-or-treating with friends when a friendly older couple came to the door with homemade popcorn balls.
Muller and her friends were convinced they were trying to poison them. They did not even put the popcorn balls in their bags, she said. They hid them in the bushes and hurried to the next house.
Muller feels bad for the couple now, but the situation seemed extremely serious, she said. Belief in the legend was widespread at the time while incidents tied to tainted candy were reported but dismissed.
A 5-year-old boy died in 1970 from an overdose after Halloween, according to an Associated Press report. Police thought the child had consumed a lethal piece of candy, but they later discovered he had swallowed a heroin capsule in his uncle’s home.
Then on Halloween night 1974, “The Candyman” murder occurred in Texas.
Eight-year-old Timothy O’Bryan was poisoned after eating Pixy Stix laced with cyanide. Evidence later pointed to his father, who had taken out extensive life insurance policies on his children, according to history.com.
Several other reports surfaced about children dying on Halloween, but in each instance, their deaths were attributed to natural causes.
These tragedies have contributed to candy anxiety, but none was attributed to random tampering.
Legends researched
Joel Best and Gerald Horiuchi — a sociology and criminal justice professor and his researcher — have studied the legends around “Halloween sadism,” looking at 76 reports in four daily newspapers between 1958 and 1984 about giving contaminated treats to children.
Best and Horiuchi studied the legend by using folkloric, sociological and statistical approaches. They noticed a spike of Halloween sadism reports in 1982 and attributed this to fear in the wake of the “Tylenol murders” when seven people died a month before Halloween from swallowing poisoned Tylenol capsules.
After those deaths, news outlets warned parents about poisoned packaged goods, like Halloween candy. Reports increased that year but fell again the following year.
“In short, there were no reports where an anonymous sadist caused death or a life threatening injury; there is no justification for the claim that Halloween sadism stands as a major threat to U.S. children,” the researchers wrote.
The dangers of tainted Halloween candy have been exaggerated, they concluded. Injuries and deaths reported on Halloween were not linked to trick-or-treat tampering in their study. Instead, the legend feeds on fears of crime and threats to children and a mistrust of others, they wrote.
Legends linger
Whether the legend focuses on sharp objects, poison or drugs largely depends on what is happening in society at the time, Muller said.
“Those stories shift, and those shifts reflect cultural anxieties,” she said.
In recent years, the legend has reflected apprehension around drugs.
In 2021, the New York Times reported rumors about THC-infused candies and snacks distributed during Halloween. Best told the Times these items were just the latest iteration of the baseless Halloween sadism legend, likely circulated by people “who have no idea what this stuff costs.”
A cultural anxiety in 2022 is fentanyl contamination. More than 150 people die every day from synthetic opioids. It is an invisible, tasteless, odorless drug up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
It is no wonder that rumors of fentanyl-laced treats have driven fears this year, including in Columbia.
Annie and Keith Policano are parents new to Missouri. Annie Policano said one of her coworkers recently warned her about the possibility of fentanyl in Halloween candy.
“It doesn’t really make sense to me why you would waste money on tampering with candy for kids,” she said.
Michael Jones said he never worried about drugs as a child on Halloween, but his daughter Brittney is not allowed to go trick-or-treating this year. Her mother is too concerned about the possibility of poisoning, Jones said.
Other parents have heard the stories but have dismissed them. Even so, Susanna Rubio said she will check her children’s candy, “just in case.”
“I just choose to believe that it really doesn’t happen and people are not that evil,” Rubio said.
Columbia police acknowledge that concerns about candy tampering arise every year.
“While we have rarely had to respond to these kinds of incidents in the past, it’s important that parents still be vigilant,” a statement said.
Children are encouraged to eat only commercially wrapped treats, and parents should check all candy for discoloration, pinholes or tears, it said.
Anything suspicious should be discarded, and residents can call 311 to file a report or 911 in an emergency.