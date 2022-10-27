More Information

Evidence has determined that tainted Halloween candy should not be a concern for trick-or-treaters.

One legitimate danger every Halloween, however, is traffic safety.

One 2019 study compiled 42 years of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data to determine that the relative risk of pedestrian fatalities on Halloween night was 43% higher than other nights.

Trick-or-treaters should always check both sides of the street and be vigilant with traffic safety on Halloween.