Gut the Gourd
Columbia Parks and Recreation will provide pumpkins and supplies for people ages 4+ to carve or paint jack-o-lanterns. This will take place Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. at the Armory Sports Center, 701 E. Ash St. Tickets are $7 per pumpkin, and registration is available online. Costumes are welcome.
Shryock’s Corn Maze
Shryock’s Calloway Farms’ corn maze is open from noon to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in October. Some of the activities include the Fun Barn, the Jumping Pillow and exploring the pumpkin patch.
Fearfest Fall Festival
Fearfest’s Fall Festival is from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday at the Fear Fest Haunted House. All ages are welcome. There will be bonfires, concessions, warm drinks, pumpkins, face painting and lights-on walk-through tours of the haunted attractions (no actors or scares). It is free to attend, but there will be a charge for the pumpkins, face painting and tours. You can find more information on the event’s Facebook page.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
“Lovin’ Local” Oktoberfest
From 5 to 9 p.m., your favorite local Oktoberfest beers will be tapped in the Biergarten of Gunter Hans.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Liter Holding Contest
Gunter Hans is partnering with Logboat Brewing Company to have a liter holding contest. There will be prizes for the winner and the chance to enter a raffle for custom Logboat LED signs. The party goes from 6 to 10 p.m. at Gunter Hans, and the contest starts at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
8th Annual Oktoberfest
Your favorite Oktoberfest beers will be on tap in the Biergarten bar at Gunter Hans from 2 to 5 p.m.
Bonkers Columbia Fall-O-Ween Fest
There will be family-friendly Halloween fun from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bonkers, 3812 Buttonwood Drive. Tickets are $16.99 and include a $10 play card, a pumpkin to decorate, admission to the Not-So-Haunted Laboratory, a play maze pass, raffle tickets and access to treat stations.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Brats ‘n Beer
The Oktoberfestivities will end with beer-soaked brats and your favorite Oktoberfest beers at Gunter Hans from 5 to 10 p.m.
Halloween Themed Music Extravaganza
JSP Productions and High Profile presents Food Fright Part Deux ft. The Many Colored Death, Godzillionaire and Amethyst at Rose Music Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. You can find more information on the Facebook event, and tickets are available on the Rose Music Hall website.
Monday, Oct. 18
Columbia Cemetery Tour
Visit the Columbia Cemetery and learn about the history of cemeteries, funeral practices and superstitions from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The walk will begin at the Daniel Boone Regional Library North Plaza, 100 West Broadway. Children 12 and younger should be accompanied by an adult.
Wednesday, Oct. 20 - Saturday, Oct. 23
JBF Fall Family Fun Night
Just Between Friends has a sale for the whole family from 5 to 7 p.m. at 4251 Philips Farm Road. There will be food trucks, giveaways and crafts for the kids. Bring the kids in their costumes for a Halloween Candy Walk. RSVP for this event for further details.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Night of the Living Shred Skateboard Competition
Anyone age 11+ can show off their skateboarding skills from 3 to 6 p.m. in Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road. The main event will be a best trick contest for beginners and advanced contestants, but there will be other competitions and time to free skate.
The 6th Annual ‘Trick or Treat’ in the Park
The Hallsville Board is hosting “Trick or Treat” in the Park at 5 p.m. at 112 E. Highway Oo, Hallsville. There will be free candy, games, a cake walk, food, a costume contest and more. Learn more at the event’s Facebook page.
Goblin Glow
The Columbia Police Department and Parks and Recreation will host the 2021 Goblin Glow from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the grassy area near the intersection of Whitegate and Towne drives. Come in your costumes to play some games and go trunk or treating. Hocus Pocus will also be played.
Historic Old Munichburg Virtual Ghost Hunt
The Jefferson City Paranormal Society is conducting a virtual ghost hunt on Facebook Live starting at 9 p.m., where the group will investigate a 100+ year old house in the heart of southside Jefferson City.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Halloween Town at The Loop’s Pop Up Park
Join the Halloween fun at The Loop Pop-Up Park between Crazy Good Burrito and Dave Griggs Flooring America from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be pumpkin painting, balloon animals and caramel apple decoration.
DMD Fall Festival
From 1 to 4 p.m., there will be a Fall Festival at DogMaster Distillery, 210 St. James St. There will be art, tarot card readings, karaoke, cocktails and more.
Monday, Oct. 25
Halloween Kids’ Self-Defense Bash
Jaguar Self-Defense and Fitness will hand out candy and teach kids ages 4 to 15 years old self-defense skills from 5 to 7 p.m. at 3410 Broadway Business Park. Tickets are $25.
Radio Theater: Spine-Tingling Variety Hour
Local actors will give a performance of classic horror stories, including the likes of Edgar Allan Poe, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. over Zoom. Register with the Daniel Boone Regional Library for a link to attend.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Ghostwriters: Spiritualist Authors in Early 20th Century St. Louis
A Missouri State Museum specialist will give history on the Spiritualist movement, including two authors who claim to have used Ouija boards to ghostwrite novels, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. over Zoom. Register with the Daniel Boone Regional Library for a link to attend.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Brew ‘N View: Rocky Horror Picture Show
The Blue Note is screening the cult-classic film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on The Blue Note’s website. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show begins at 9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged.
Alpha Hart Lewis
Trunk-or-Treat
The annual Alpha Hart Lewis Trunk-or-Treat will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Alpha Hart’s back parking lot. There will be candy, curriculum stations and food. You can buy a raffle ticket for a decorated pumpkin. Register to host a trunk on the Alpha Hart PTA’s Facebook page.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Fairview UMC Trunk or Treat
Fairview invites Columbia parents and their children for an evening of fun and safe trunk or treating in the Fairview UMC church parking lot. Trunks open at 5:00 p.m., and the event ends at 6:30 p.m.
Crepuscular Creep
Kids can participate in a Jack-o-lantern hike and other themed learning stations from 6 to 8 p.m. at Columbia Audubon Nature Sanctuary, 3706 Bray Ave. Tickets are $2 per person, and funds will go to the Columbia Public Schools science trip scholarship fund.
Friday, Oct. 29
Halloweenie Trick-or-Treat Event
The annual family trick-or-treat event will be from 5 to 6 p.m. at The District. You can find more information about the event on The District’s website.
Trunk or Treat
Trinity Presbyterian Church will have its second Trunk or Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event will take place in the bottom parking lot and will only be hosted in good weather. Bring your creative touch to decorate your car or trunk. You can sign up by contacting Samantha Gorge at 732-570-0785 or Samanthaheart92@gmail.com.
Trunk or Treat
This family-friendly event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. where Rock Quarry meets Grindstone. Wear a costume and bring home a personal pumpkin. You can find more information on the event’s Facebook page.
Fairview Halloween Movie Night
Watch “Hocus Pocus” and eat dinner from food trucks starting at 6 p.m. at Fairview United Methodist Church, 3200 Chapel Hill Road. The movie will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Witches and Wine Halloween Party
Take part in a costume contest, dancing and spooky drink specials beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Serenity Valley Winery, 1888 County Road 342, Fulton. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Halloween at Four Oaks Farm
Four Oaks Farm’s Halloween event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Come in your costume, and there will be candy, food and drinks. C Rock City will be performing live music from 3 to 6 p.m.
COG Trunk Or Treat Halloween Celebration
Columbia Orthopedic Group will host a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m. featuring kid friendly games and free candy.
In the Park After Dark: Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus will be played at the Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater at 6 p.m. There will be crepes, donuts and cranberry apple cider. You can find more information about the event on its Facebook page.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Trunk & Treat
Faith Baptist Church will host a Trunk & Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot, 3309 Brown Station Road.