This week will be hot and hotter as Thursday and Friday arrive, but relief comes just in time for the pregame weekend for the Fourth of July.
Kelsey Kobielusz, meteorologist for KOMU, said it will feel like 100 to 105 degrees on Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures and humidity will be increasing throughout the week, Kobielusz said, with Thursday and Friday's forecast appearing to be the hottest of this week.
The heat originates from Texas, where temperatures have been in the triple digits for the past few weeks.
The heat will not be to that magnitude when it arrives, said Jared Maples, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
Maples said there could be thunderstorms in the upper Midwest to the St. Louis area, but there is a big uncertainty on the location of these storms, which would affect temperatures.
There will be some relief on Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures moderating by about 10 degrees, Kobielusz said.
Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday, Maples said. Some areas could touch 90 on Sunday, he said.
The wind is not super noticeable, which is good news, Kobielusz said.
Heat and high winds on Sunday led to the request for two additional fire units to help with a residential fire in the 4600 block of Winterbrook Court.
Kobielusz said people should look at forecasts closer to the Fourth of July about the wind conditions. State officials have warned residents of the dangers of shooting fireworks in the drought conditions the state is suffering under, especially when wind is high. The heat does no favors for the drought impacting Missouri, Maples said.
Kobielusz gave general practices for hot days that should be helpful this week. People should spend as much time as possible indoors, Kobielusz said.
Kobielusz added that people should drink more water than they typically do throughout the day and should wear hats when outside.
It was not recommended by the meteorologists, but general practice for a hot day is going to a pool to cool off.
Douglass Family Aquatic Center and the Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center both require admission fees. Both facilities will be open from 12-5 p.m Wednesday through Sunday, according to the city of Columbia website.
Both facilities also will be open for the Fourth of the July.
Stephens Lake spray grounds, Flat Branch spray grounds and Douglass spray grounds are free.
Stephens Lake has a designated rope area for swimming and the lake is unguarded, so swimmers swim at their own risk. Stephens Lake has free admission and is open from 6 a.m. to dusk, according to the city of Columbia website.
The city also has seven cooling centers.
- St. Francis House is open every evening from 7-9 p.m, and open 7-8:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
- Salvation Army Harbor House is open daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Salvation Army is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
- Columbia Public Library is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
- The Daniel Boone City Building and Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
- The Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) is open 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.