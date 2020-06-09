Tropical Storm Cristobal dumped 2.27 inches of rain Tuesday morning on Boone County, causing creeks and streams to rise quickly and some roads to get covered in water.
Local law enforcement reported no particular issue with flooding. No road in Boone County or Columbia was closed due to flooding, according to the website of Missouri Department of Transportation.
Cristobal hit southeast Louisiana on Sunday afternoon. It weakened to a tropical depression and moved north to Missouri.
The 2.27 inches of rainfall caused by the tropical storm is not uncommon in the summer, but creeks and streams will be rising from earlier rainfalls, said Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service St. Louis.
Some areas of Boone County began to see the sun Tuesday afternoon. Gosselin said there is a 20% chance of a few showers or thunderstorms Tuesday evening.
The weather is expected to be cooler and drier in the next two days, with high temperatures around 70. However, the temperature will back up to 80 on Friday, according to Sanborn Field reports.