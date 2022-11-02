 Skip to main content
Trotting into the holidays: The District prepares for carriage rides to begin downtown

Bill and Bob trot down a gravel road

Bill and Bob trot down a gravel road on Friday at Cedar Hollow Farms in Clark, Mo. Bill and Bob currently hold the title of heavyweight champions in horse pull at the Nebraska State Fair.

Carriage rides through the heart of Columbia will begin Saturday, although the carriage is actually a 10-seat wagon pulled by two Belgian draft horses.

Much like a hayride, riders will sit in rows on both sides of the wooden wagon.

Ryan Smith holds the reins for horses

Ryan Smith holds the reins for horses, Bill and Bob, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Cedar Hollow Farms in Clark, Mo. Smith, and his father Ray Smith, will drive the hand-crafted wagon through downtown Columbia.
Bill sports his decorative harness

Bill, a Belgian draft horse, sports his decorative harness on Friday at Cedar Hollow Farms in Clark, Mo. Bill will draw a handmade wagon through downtown Columbia starting on November 5th.
Ryan Smith stands on the driver’s bench

Ryan Smith stands on the driver’s bench of his wagon on Friday at Cedar Hollow Farms in Clark, Mo. The wagon was crafted by Smith and his father, Ray Smith, with input from neighbors, and includes blinkers and side view mirrors.
Ray Smith unhooks horses

Ray Smith unhooks his horses, Bill and Bob, from their wagon on Friday at Cedar Hollow Farms in Clark, Mo. Smith has lived on Cedar Hollow Farms for 69 years, and his family has owned the property for over 100 years.
