Trotting into the holidays: The District prepares for carriage rides to begin downtown

Carriage rides through the heart of Columbia will begin Saturday, although the carriage is actually a 10-seat wagon pulled by two Belgian draft horses.
Much like a hayride, riders will sit in rows on both sides of the wooden wagon.
The rides are free and repeat every weekend until Christmas, traveling along downtown streets for about 20 minutes in the glow of holiday lights.
The carriage is small but roomy, has two benches on either side for seating and is open air for viewing the downtown lights.
The horses and wagon are provided by Cedar Hollow Farms, owned by Ray and Carol Smith. The farm has been in the Smith family for over a century and has kept a team of draft horses consistently during that time.
The Smith family has been organizing wagon rides for at least 30 years, but this is the first time they have done anything on this scale.
The two draft horses, Bill and Bob, are quite literally larger than life. Standing at over 7 feet tall, the horses are a shiny reddish-brown with a white streak on their faces. Both have long, blonde tails and close-cropped manes.
They are so big that their horseshoes are larger than an average human hand.
“The two horses, Bill and Bob, weigh a combined 4400 pounds, so just under a ton each,” Ray Smith said.
“The wagon actually weighs less than the horses,” said Ryan Smith, the wagon driver and main handler for the horses.
Their fancy harnesses are black patent leather with silver studs, and riders may even see them with bows or bells during the holidays.
The downtown rides are an excellent way to keep the horses active and happy, Ray Smith said. They are hard workers and regularly compete in horse pulls regionally and nationally, pulling anywhere from 8,000 to 15,000 pounds.
Currently the pair are the heavyweight champions at the Nebraska State Fair.
Horse-pulling competitions are common activities for draft horses, considering they are among the strongest breeds of horses. Typically, a single draft horse or two are harnessed to a large sled loaded with concrete blocks for competition.
The objective is to pull the sled a short distance through the dirt, usually 27 feet, a dead-weight pull that’s much harder to pull than a wagon.
Bill and Bob are so well accustomed to pulling heavy loads, and Ray Smith said he anticipates them only breaking “a light sweat.”
The horses also wear special shoes that allow them to have more grip on the asphalt and concrete, and absorb any shock.
The Smiths say they take the health of their horses very seriously, and they are especially conscious of their hooves staying in good condition.
“You’ve got to take care of the horse’s feet,” Smith said. “That’s why we only gave the three-hour window for rides.”
With consideration to the health and happiness of the horses, rides are offered only from 4 to 7 p.m. — enough time for six 20-minute trips through downtown starting in the Wabash Station alley.
The route will take riders up Tenth Street, right on Walnut street, then Eighth street toward Broadway. After crossing Broadway, the trip will turn onto Cherry Street toward Tenth Street, up to Park Street, down Orr Street and back to the Wabash alley by Fretboard Coffee.
Ryan Smith will be the primary driver for the wagon rides, sometimes joined by his father. They recommend weather-appropriate clothes that can take a little dust.
When making reservations, parties will be given a ticket color to indicate the ride time.
Multiple parties will be able to ride together in the wagon, depending on how many are in a group, in order to ensure as many people as possible get to have the experience.
A bubble tent provided by CoMo Picnics will be open for guests to warm up before the scheduled reservation.