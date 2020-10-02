Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) is working with state agencies in Missouri to prevent human trafficking.
The nonprofit group works with transportation industries across the U.S. to educate law enforcement officials and transit employees about human trafficking and how to report it.
Louie Greek, TAT training specialist, gave a 35-minute presentation to the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition Thursday night. According to a mission statement in Greek's presentation, TAT "seeks to educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of the trucking, bus, and energy industries to combat human trafficking as part of their regular jobs."
Greek said in his presentation the Missouri State Highway Patrol has implemented the TAT training materials for state troopers and stocked weigh stations with resources.
The Missouri Trucking Association, Missouri Attorney General and St. Louis MetroBus will host a private training event in 2021 that brings the transportation industry and state agencies together against human trafficking.
"We're really appreciative — we're really excited for this coalition event," Greek said.
Twenty-four of 108 Missouri trucking companies have trained their drivers to look for and report human trafficking. Greek said while this may not seem like a lot, it is significant..
The state of Missouri has also adopted the entire Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement (MVE) model, a seven-step program that helps state agencies in "closing those loopholes to trafficking," Greek said.
"These truckers, these drivers, can really make a huge difference based on the sheer size and the very nature of their jobs," Greek said.
Greek explained that truck drivers may cross paths with victims of human trafficking at truck stops, rest areas, parking lots, businesses, hotels and bus stops, because their eyes and ears are always on the road.
TAT provides victims and organizations with free online resources. This is especially important for rural agencies, many of which may not be able to afford expensive training seminars, Greek said.
According to the TAT website, over 2,600 calls have been made to the National Human Trafficking hotline. This does not include calls to 911 and local law enforcement agencies.
To report human trafficking, call the national hotline at (888) 373-7888, or the Missouri hotline at (866) 590-5959. For urgent emergencies, officials encourage that victims and witnesses call 911.