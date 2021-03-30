True/False announces 2021 lineup; Questlove's 'Summer of Soul' to open fest

True/False lineup

Provided by the True/False Film Fest, here are descriptions of the films that will be screened at this year’s festival:

TRUE/FALSE FILM FEST 2021 FEATURE FILMS

(TTF denotes inclusion in Teleported True/False)

"All Light, Everywhere" | Dir. Theo Anthony; 2021; 106 min (United States)

T/F alum Anthony (Rat Film, T/F 2017) continues his quest to destabilize the essay film, offering an unconventional history of surveillance, policing, and racial injustice.

"Delphine’s Prayers" | Dir. Rosine Mbakam; 2021; 90 min (Belgium)

Delphine, a Cameroonian transplant in Belgium, welcomes us into her messy, bright bedroom. There her compelling and heart-wrenching story forms the core of this revelatory collaborative portrait. TTF

"Dirty Feathers" | Dir. Carlos Alfonso Corral; 2021; 75 min (United States/Mexico)

With humor, grit, and grace, members of El Paso’s unhoused community band together to survive the streets in this poetic debut feature.

"Faya Dayi" | Dir. Jessica Beshir; 2021; 120 min (Ethiopia/United States/Qatar)

A euphoric excursion into the highlands of Harar, Ethiopia, where the flowering plant khat is chewed and traded as part of daily rituals and two boys dream of a better life.

"From the Wild Sea" | Dir. Robin Petré; 2021; 78 min (Denmark/Ireland)

In the briny air of the north Atlantic, marine animal rescue teams mediate the clash of humans and nature. Through a calm, dispassionate lens we witness the cleaning of sea birds, tonal honks of seals, mock whale rescues, and more. TTF

"The Grocer’s Son, the Mayor, the Village and the World" | Dir. Claire Simon; 2020; 110 min (France)

In this new work from our 2017 True Vision honoree, a digital evolution comes to the quaint French village of Lussas, where farming and filmmaking drive commerce and culture. TTF

"Homeroom" | Dir. Pete Nicks; 2021; 90 min (United States)

T/F stalwart Nicks completes his “Oakland Trilogy” with this journey into a high school classroom, shot during the tumultuous 2019/2020 school year.

"Inside the Red Brick Wall" | Dir. HK Documentary Filmmakers; 2020; 88 min (Hong Kong)

Inside the chaotic swirl of protests that erupted in Hong Kong in 2019, student activists face off with police to maintain their democratic freedom from mainland China.

"No Kings" | Dir. Emilia Mello; 2020; 85 min (Brazil)

This sensuous feature debut from Mello shares an intimate look at the vibrant Caiçara community along the secluded Brazilian coast, told through the eyes of an intrepid young girl and an anxious sea captain. TTF

"Petit Samedi" | Dir. Paloma Sermon-Daï; 2020; 75 min (Belgium)

First-time director Sermon-Daï tenderly shares the story of her brother’s addiction and their mother, who has reached the end of her rope.

"Rock Bottom Riser" | Dir. Fern Silva; 2021; 70 min (United States)

Experimental film veteran Silva makes his feature debut, playfully teasing out connections between humankind, geology, and the cosmos by way of the native Hawaiian population.

"Sabaya" | Dir. Hogir Hirori; 2021; 75 min. (Sweden)

In this real-world action film, a team of activists works to rescue Yazidi women and girls held captive in Daesh-controlled refugee camps.

"Songs that Flood the River" | Dir. German Adolfo Arango; 2021; 75 min. (Colombia)

Deep within the Colombian rainforest, Oneida sings traditional funeral songs (alabados) as a healing tool for her community, stricken by war and terror during the Boyajá massacre that took place in 2002. TTF

"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" | Dir. Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson; 2021; 120 min. (United States)

Exuberant, uplifting, and brimming with joy, this document of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival manages to be much more than a music film.

"This Rain Will Never Stop" | Dir. Alina Gorlova; 2020; 103 min. (Ukraine/Latvia/Germany/Qatar)

After fleeing Syria, Andriy Suleyman navigates dislocation and familial tragedy, not to mention another war in Ukraine, in this emotionally and visually arresting film. TTF

"The Two Faces of a Bamiléké Woman" | Dir. Rosine Mbakam; 2018; 76 min. (Cameroon)

True Vision honoree Mbakam returns home to Cameroon from Europe, along with her mother. There she explores a life that she might have had. TTF

"Users" | Dir. Natalia Almada; 2021; 103 min. (United States)

Elegant visuals and a dynamic score underpin this exploration of our relationship with technology, all informed by a mother’s perspective.

TRUE/FALSE FILM FEST 2021 SHORT FILMS

(All shorts programs screen in person and as part of Teleported True/False)

".srt" | Dir. Afrikanus Okokon; 2020; 9 min.

A staggering 16mm performance film that confronts the far-ranging effects of colonialism.

"The Bodies" | Dir. Eloy Domínguez Serén; 2020; 11 min.

The controlled chaos and joy of Carnival in Galicia just days before pandemic lockdown.

"Brontosaurus" | Dir. Jack Dunphy; 2020; 8 min.

An abandoned love affair leads a man to a toy dinosaur.

"Club Quarantine" | Dir. Aurora Brachman; 2020; 7 min.

Finding community and connection amidst the pandemic by way of a queer Zoom dance party.

"The Cut" | Dir. Zac Manuel; 2020; 7 min.

The rituals of a Black barbershop in New Orleans transform in 2020.

"Das Spiel" | Dir. Roman Hodel; 2020; 17 min.

Another day at work for a soccer referee.

"Department of Injustice" | Travis Wood & Chloe Gbai; 2020; 6 min.

What would a phone service for accountability regarding police violence sound like?

"Fire Season" | Dir. Quinn Else; 2020; 7 min.

Technology filters our relationship to climate change in subtle and dangerous ways.

"The Flooded House" | Dir. Lucía Malandro; 2020; 14 min.

Decaying footage of a past life in Uruguay helps piece together family trauma.

"The Golden Buttons" | Dir. Alex Evstigneev; 2020; 20 min.

Russia’s paramilitary networks begin at a boarding school for boys.

"Halpate" | Dir. Adam Piron & Adam Khalil; 2020; 14 min.

A Seminole Tribe in the Everglades carries a collective memory of alligator wrestling.

"Homage to the Work of Philip Henry Gosse" | Dir. Pablo Weber; 2020; 22 min.

Our historical fascination with artifacts spirals into some truly unexpected locales.

"The I and S of Lives" | Dir. Kevin Jerome Everson; 2021; 7 min.

A black man on roller skates glides around Black Lives Matter plaza.

"Lemongrass Girl" | Dir. Pom Bunsermvicha; 2020; 17 min.

Superstition surrounds the production of a film in Thailand.

"Maat Means Land" | Dir. Fox Maxy; 2020; 17 min.

A refreshingly fearless collage-like juxtaposition of the digital and physical worlds.

"My Own Landscapes" | Dir. Antoine Chapon; 2020; 18 min.

Navigating military training and post-traumatic stress through video game development.

"O arrais do mar" | Dir. Elisa Celda; 2020; 18 min.

A traditional form of fishing takes place during the nighttime as hookups happen along the shore.

"The Rifleman" | Dir. Sierra Pettengill; 2021; 18 min.

The volatile history of lobbyist and NRA leader Harlon Carter as told through meticulously researched archival material.

"Spirits and Rocks: An Azorean Myth" | Dir. Aylin Gökmen; 2020; 14 min.

A Portugeuse town weathers cyclical natural disasters through spiritual traditions and resilience.

"The Truth About Hastings" | Dir. Dan Schneidkraut; 2021; 10 min.

Marjorie’s 93rd birthday descends into darkness.

"VO" | Dir. Nicolas Gourault; 2020; 17 min.

How does human error figure into self-driving cars?

"Why Don't You Eat More?" | George Du & Sinclair Neff; 2020; 4 min.

A vulnerable self-portrait of body image and masculinity.

